UBS Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) a $394.10 Price Target

UBS Group set a $394.10 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZFSVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $394.10.
Shares of ZFSVF stock opened at $395.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.11. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $328.13 and a one year high of $450.75.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
