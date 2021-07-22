Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Given New GBX 2,730 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULE. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,369.38 ($30.96).

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The stock had a trading volume of 105,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,413. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,186.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

