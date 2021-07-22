Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

UMPQ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,364. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

