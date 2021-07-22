UniLayer (LAYER) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.96 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UniLayer

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,065,123 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

