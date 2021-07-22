Unilever (NYSE:UL) Shares Gap Down to $58.71

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.71, but opened at $55.95. Unilever shares last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 54,444 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile (NYSE:UL)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

