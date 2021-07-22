Unilever PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 36.93 (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ULVR opened at GBX 4,072.50 ($53.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.33 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,287.27. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,515.83 ($59.00).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.