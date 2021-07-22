Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

UNP stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.76. The stock had a trading volume of 159,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $167.57 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

