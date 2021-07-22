uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99. uniQure has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 2,292.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

