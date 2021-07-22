United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.63.

UCBI opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.85. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

