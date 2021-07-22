UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,291,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $852,669,000 after acquiring an additional 82,550 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,762,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,702,000 after acquiring an additional 210,721 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,537 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 882,935 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,514,000 after purchasing an additional 101,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $414.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,301 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,253. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

