Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

UBX opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

