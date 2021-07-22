Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

UBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

UBX opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

