Universal Logistics (ULH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Universal Logistics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $415.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.60 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 417,757 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at $300,357,456. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 60.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.