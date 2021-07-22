UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 4.8%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.92. 16,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,547,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 4,296.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 840,003 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,126,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

