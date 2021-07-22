Uptrennd Hits Market Capitalization of $63,529.53 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $63,529.53 and $74.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00303051 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

