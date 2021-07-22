Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 13.8% Higher

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.22. 92,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,947,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,355.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,146.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,646 shares of company stock worth $529,118. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

