US Capital Advisors Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

ET has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NYSE ET opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.8% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 73,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 630,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 899,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

