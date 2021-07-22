US Capital Advisors Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $84.36 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,118,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after buying an additional 4,172,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

