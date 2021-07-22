US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for DCP Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion.

DCP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

NYSE:DCP opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 76,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DCP Midstream by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 312,741 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

