USDK (USDK) Price Tops $1.00

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0% against the US dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $116.38 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00040998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00108050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00142274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,424.33 or 1.00033435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.