Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $381.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,335. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.70. The stock has a market cap of $377.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

