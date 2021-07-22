Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,363 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $119,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,560.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,521. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,423.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,586.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,520.50.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

