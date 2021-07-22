VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 259,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

EGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

