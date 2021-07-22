Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $86.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.13.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,705,000 after purchasing an additional 173,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

