Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,223 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Valley National Bancorp worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after purchasing an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $41,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

