Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.40 price target on the energy company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 330.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VLOWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.98. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.70%. The company had revenue of $842.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Analysts predict that Vallourec will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

