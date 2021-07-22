Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VMI remained flat at $$229.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 8,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,878. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

