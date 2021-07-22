ValueAct Holdings L.P. Has $658.29 Million Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. decreased its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,105,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,900,000 shares during the period. Trinity Industries accounts for approximately 7.7% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned 21.13% of Trinity Industries worth $658,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

