Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 405,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 157,986 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $108.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.274 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

