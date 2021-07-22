Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.39.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $323.87 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $329.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

