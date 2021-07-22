Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 18,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,232,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Specifically, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock valued at $56,152,459 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

