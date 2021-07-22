Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.97

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.81, with a volume of 154736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -241.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

