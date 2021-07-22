VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $140,505.73 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total value of $140,505.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,440.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,452. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

