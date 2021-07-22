Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Increased to $209.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $187.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.49. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after buying an additional 1,063,044 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after buying an additional 733,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

