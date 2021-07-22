Veritable L.P. Has $87.72 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.5% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $87,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 266,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.40 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

