Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 175,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $229,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms have commented on FGNA. DA Davidson began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FGNA stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

