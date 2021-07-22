Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

ALTU opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

