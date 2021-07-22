Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,610 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $238,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HZON opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

