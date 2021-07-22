Verition Fund Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 950.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,407 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cannae worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cannae by 7,822.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cannae stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

