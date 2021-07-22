Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 157,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $191,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $493,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $740,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, Towerview LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $970,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of HCII stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.