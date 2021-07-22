Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of VERI traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $20.17. 79,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,208. The stock has a market cap of $659.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40. Veritone has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritone will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after buying an additional 248,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 353.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 236,653 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 216,877.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 164,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares during the period. 47.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.