Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.20.

VRRM opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -127.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

