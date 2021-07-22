VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Trading Down 0.2%

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 75 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17.

VersaBank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRRKF)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

