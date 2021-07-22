Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

VERX stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.39. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

