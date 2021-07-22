Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down to $54.19

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.19, but opened at $52.16. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $53.64, with a volume of 363 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERV. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

