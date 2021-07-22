ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 530,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $44.93 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIACA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

