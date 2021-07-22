Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shot up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.76. 5,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 304,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSP. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.62.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $322,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

