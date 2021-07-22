VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,790 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 4.7% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.49. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

