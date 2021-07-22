Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys £159 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,650 ($34.62) per share, with a total value of £159 ($207.73).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victrex alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, with a total value of £152.88 ($199.74).

On Monday, May 17th, Martin Court acquired 415 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,604 ($34.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,526.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VCT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,525 ($32.99).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.