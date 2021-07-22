Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Trading 9.7% Higher

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY)’s share price traded up 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.36. 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vifor Pharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

